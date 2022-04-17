Platinum finishes in third place in ABL 3x3 tilt

MANILA — Platinum Karaoke-Philippines secured a third-place finish in the ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup, Sunday afternoon in Bali, Indonesia.

Platinum overwhelmed VN Red&Gold, 15-8, in the third place game to ensure that they reached the podium of the tournament.

They shrugged off a disappointing 15-13 loss to the Indonesia Patriots A in the semis, which saw them lose at the buzzer.

The Patriots went on to win the championship, defeating Harimau Malaya, 21-15.

Platinum Karaoke is composed of former University of the Philippines (UP) star Juan Gomez de Liaño, Chris de Chavez, Spain's Carlos Martinez and veteran Marcus Hammonds II.

Another Philippine team, the Zamboanga Valientes, reached the quarterfinals where they lost to VN Red&Gold, 21-12.

The Valientes are composed of: Jojo Cunanan, RJ Argamino, Jeff Bernardo, David Sebastian.

In the women's division, Uratex Dream bowed out in the group stage with a 1-2 win-loss record.

The ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup is the first ABL since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional league is expected to launch a 5-on-5 competition later in the year.