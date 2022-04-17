Ray Parks bounced back to help Nagoya take down Ryukyu. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins stunned the league-leading Ryukyu Golden Kings, 81-80, on Sunday night at the Okinawa Arena.

Scott Eatherton converted two free throws with just eight seconds left to complete the upset for the Diamond Dolphins.

It was only Ryukyu's fifth loss of the 2021-22 B.League season, and ended a 13-game winning streak. They remain at the top of the standings with a 43-5 win-loss record.

The Diamond Dolphins, meanwhile, improved to 27-13, tightening their grip on the third spot in the West Division.

Parks contributed 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, along with five rebounds and an assist. The Filipino import made both of his three-pointers in the game.

After struggling offensively in their loss to the Golden Kings on Saturday, Nagoya shot 43% from the field this time around, including 7-of-22 from long range.

They also made 16 of their 18 free throws in the game.

The Diamond Dolphins trailed by 12 points midway through the fourth quarter, 78-66, after Allen Durham nailed a jump shot.

But Nagoya ended the game on a stunning 15-2 run to snatch the victory.

Takumi Saito gave Nagoya the lead, 79-78, with 1:58 left before Jack Cooley finally ended the silence for the Golden Kings. His jumper made it 80-79 for Ryukyu with 20 seconds to go.

But Eatherton was able to fish for a foul, and he calmly knocked down the two charities that gave Nagoya the lead for good.

A potential game-winning triple by Ryuichi Kishimoto was off line as time expired.

Eatherton finished with 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while Coty Clarke had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Nagoya.

Cooley finished the game with 17 points to lead Ryukyu. Kishimoto had 15 points.