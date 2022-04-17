NCAA: Yu shines in end game as Letran slips past Lyceum

MANILA - Veteran point guard Fran Yu made the big plays on both ends in the final moments to power the Letran Knights to a hard-earned 80-77 triumph against the Lyceum Pirates, Sunday at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

The slim victory allowed the defending champions to improve to 5-0, tying their archrivals, the San Beda Red Lions, at the top of the NCAA Season 97 standings.

Team captain Jeo Ambohot led the way for Letran with 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, while Rhenz Abando contributed 14 points, shrugging off a poor shooting performance. Yu tallied nine points, seven assists, and five boards in the victory.

The Pirates, who entered the game with a 1-4 win-loss record, led by as much as 10 points and were still ahead, 65-62, after three quarters thanks to a fine performance from John Barba and Omar Larupay.

But the Knights overtook them in the fourth period, and they seized a 78-75 lead with under a minute to go.

A layup by Barba off an inbound pass by Renzo Navarro made it a one-possession game with 37.5 seconds to play, but Yu shook off his defender on the other end for a baseline jumper that restored a three-point cushion for the Knights, 80-77.

On the other end, JM Bravo airballed a three-pointer that could have tied the game, forcing Lyceum to send Ambohot to the line. The Letran center missed both free throws to give the Pirates a chance, but Yu ripped away the rebound from Navarro as time expired.

Barba had 20 points, while Larupay added 19 markers and 11 boards for the Pirates (1-5).

The Knights won despite shooting just 12-of-23 from the free throw line, and committing 22 turnovers in the game that led to 21 points for Lyceum.

The Scores:

LETRAN 80 -- Abando 14, Ambohot 13, Yu 9, Paraiso 9, Fajarito 7, Reyson 7, Mina 6, Olivario 5, Caralipio 5, Javillonar 5, Ariar 0.

LYCEUM 77 -- Barba 20, Larupay 19, Navarro 10, Valdez 9, Cunanan 6, Remulla 5, Garro 3, Guadana 2, Umali 2, Bravo 1, Guinto 0, Gaviola 0.

Quarters: 20-24, 39-46, 62-65, 80-77.