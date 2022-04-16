Wolves guard Anthony Edwards and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant during their game on February 24, 2022. David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP/file

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 36 points in his NBA playoff debut and Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 29 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 130-117 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their Western Conference series on Saturday.

The Wolves took control early, leading by double digits in the first quarter before Memphis kept it close.

After Desmond Bane's 3-pointer cut the deficit to 101-98, Towns' dunk over Jordan McLaughlin and Malik Beasley's triple gave Minnesota enough cushion that Memphis couldn't crack.

With the win, the Wolves, who needed to win a play-in over the LA Clippers to seal the No. 7 seed, took home-court advantage over the second-seeded Grizzlies.

Beasley added 23 points off the bench, including 4 3-pointers, part of the Wolves' 16-of-41 makes from downtown (39%). Memphis shot just 7 of 27 from behind the arc (25.9%).

Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points.