NBA: Maxey drops 38 as Sixers rip Raptors in Game 1

Tobias Harris (12) of the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey (0) of the Philadelphia 76ers high-five during a game against the Toronto Raptors during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tyrese Maxey scored a playoff career-high 38 points and Tobias Harris added 26 to power the Philadelphia 76ers over visiting Toronto 131-111.

"It's a testimony to the work," said Maxey. "The work you put in when nobody else is around, it shows when you perform before thousands."

Maxey also praised the defensive work of Harris, who guarded Pascal Siakam, Toronto's top scorer with 24 points.

"He was huge," Maxey said of Harris. "The biggest thing he did was contain Siakam."

Cameroonian center Joel Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, added 19 points and 15 rebounds while James Harden contributed 22 points and a game-high 14 assists to spark the Sixers to a 1-0 series lead.

"It's going to be a fight every single night," Embiid said. "Job is not done. We've got to keep our foot on the gas."

A 9-0 Sixers run in the second quarter put the hosts ahead 57-42 on the way to a 69-51 halftime lead. The Raptors went more than three minutes without a hoop from the floor in that span. Philadelphia made no first-half turnovers.

