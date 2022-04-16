NBA: Jazz fend off Mavericks rally to win Game 1

Jazz teammates Jordan Clarkson (from left), Rudy Gobert, and Donovan Mitchell in playoff action on June 2, 2021. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP/file

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 26, as the Utah Jazz downed the Dallas Mavericks 99-93 to open the NBA playoffs on Saturday (US time).

Rudy Gobert chipped in 17 rebounds and 3 blocks – but had just one field-goal attempt – for the Jazz, who couldn't shake off the Mavericks who were without Luka Doncic (calf strain).

Bogdanovic's jumper made it 86-75 with 5:58 left in the game, but the Mavericks went on a 16-6 run capped by Maxi Kleber's 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 92-91.

Royce O'Neal's triple with 57.3 seconds on the game and four free throws by Mitchell after successive empty possessions by Dallas sealed the victory.