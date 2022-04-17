Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021. File photo. John Thys, AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Sprinter Kristina Knott and pole vaulter EJ Obiena banner a star-studded lineup for the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, the federation has announced.

Knott and Obiena will join fellow gold medalist and marathoner Christine Hallasgo in Hanoi, Vietnam, where PATAFA will compete in 39 out of the 46 events in the 31st SEA Games.

The biennial event is set for May 12 to 23.

Knott set a new SEA Games record in the 200-m in 2019, crossing the finish line in 23.01 seconds to win gold. She just missed out on a golden double, finishing behind Lê Tú Chinh of Vietnam in the 100-m at 11.55 seconds.

She went on to compete in last year's Tokyo Olympics, and is coming off a season-best time of 7.39 seconds in the women's 60-meter event in the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Serbia last March.

Hallasgo, a late addition to the national squad in 2019, led a 1-2 finish with 2017 SEA Games gold medalist Mary Joy Tabal in the previous biennial meet in Clark.

She validated that triumph with another impressive performance as she emerged victorious in the MILO National Championship over reigning champion Tabal a few weeks later.

Filipina sprinter Kristina Knott. File photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Obiena, for his part, was formally reinstated in the national team after the conclusion of his mediation with the federation last March 30.

In a gesture of goodwill, the PATAFA has agreed to endorse Obiena to various international competitions on a case-by-case basis, subject to the federation's rules and regulations.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) brokered the resolution of the conflict between Obiena and the PATAFA, which stemmed from allegations of non-payment to his coach, as well as falsification of liquidation documents.

The Commission on Audit has since cleared Obiena, who said on Friday that he has gotten "closure" and is now fully focused on the SEA Games.

Aside from Knott, Hallasgo and Obiena, other stars like Eric Cray, Aries Toledo, Janry Ubas, Melvin Calanoc, Clinton Bautista, Natalie Uy, William Morrison and Sarah Dequinan will all return to defend their respective SEA Games titles.

Gonzaga University standouts Said and Yacine Guermali will also be making their SEA Games debut, boosting the federation's chances of surpassing its previous finish of 11 gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals in the 2019 editions of the SEA Games in Clark.

The athletics squad also established four new Philippine and SEA Games records on its way to capturing 27 medals.

