Colleagues pay tribute to Boyet Sison

MANILA, Philippines -- Tributes continue to pour in for longtime ABS-CBN sports media personality Jose "Boyet" Sison, who passed away on Saturday.

Sison, 58, was hospitalized early this week for an intestinal illness that needed surgery.

He last appeared on ABS-CBN television as a TV Patrol news presenter in his segment, "Alam N'yo Ba?" But Sison was best known for regularly hosting sports news shows on ANC and DZMM, notably "Fastbreak" and "Hardball."

On Easter Sunday, his DZMM (now TeleRadyo) family paid tribute to "Papa B" on Good Job, hosted by Danny Buenafe and Rica Lazo.

They recalled Sison's good humor and booming voice, and the positive vibes that he brought to the studio whenever they ran into each other in between shows.

Boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino, a frequent guest of Sison's shows, called him "the life of every conversation."

"No. 1 that strikes out sa kanya, 'yung booming voice niya… rinig mo agad. Hindi mo kailangan ng megaphone 'pagka boses ni Boyet," he said. "And 'yung kanyang fashion sense. Talaga namang nakita mo, postura. 'Yun kanyang trademark bowtie. Very, very cool."

Sison's passing had come as a shock to Tolentino, who recalled seeing Sison's Facebook posts where he gave updates on his health status. "We were praying for him to pull through," Tolentino said.

Dingdong Marco, Sison's producer on Hardball, was similarly shocked. He had texted Sison before his surgery, he said, to wish him the best.

"Nagulat ako," Marco said. "Siguro for a couple of minutes parang, teka muna binati lang kita noong isang gabi eh. Grabe ka kako, nag-iwan ka kaagad."

Been trying to find this vid i have of u dancing coz dats what u will leave in me. Sir Boyet Sison, i will keep u in my heart. Ur laughter, lambing, advices, & our shared love for music,wine & food. Hindi ako handa dito. You are loved. You are home. Rest in Paradise Papa B. pic.twitter.com/rQlZWp6Avb — Rica Lazo (@_ricalazo) April 16, 2022

Sison will be remembered for his kindness as much as his voice and his fashion sense, said Marco. He recalled attending an event with "Papa B," who noticed that his necktie was askew.

"Inayos niya 'yung knot ng tie ko, and pinagpag niya 'yung suit ko, and sinabi niya, 'That's it, ready ka na'," he said.

"I will remember Boyet as my brother, doon sa mga simpleng gesture niya sa'yo. He's a kind soul, parang walang masamang buto sa katawan. Laging nakatawa, maingay. 'Yan ang Boyet Sison natin," he added.