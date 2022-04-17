Defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles improved to 8-0 in UAAP Season 84 after beating La Salle. UAAP Media.



MANILA - Defending champion Ateneo de Manila University may be unbeaten in UAAP Season 84, but head coach Tab Baldwin sees plenty of things to work on for the Blue Eagles.

Thus, the ongoing Easter break is something he very much welcomes, as it gives Ateneo time to catch up on their preparation and fine-tune their system on both ends of the floor.

"Desperately needed for us" was how Baldwin had described the week-long break between games, after the Blue Eagles improved to 8-0 in the season with a 75-68 win against archrivals De La Salle University last April 12.

They are back in action on April 19, Tuesday, against University of the East.

The Blue Eagles have won their games by an average margin of 14.5 points -- far and away the best mark in the league. But they have also found themselves in tight spots multiple times in the season already, particularly against National University in the first round.

"I don't know how the other teams will feel about it, but we've really suffered from the fact that we had short preparation, only a couple of preseason games, and no practice time in between games," Baldwin said of his squad.

"So when you're a team that relies on good habits and relies on the detail of executing your system, relies on a cohesive approach to things, that deteriorates when you don't get practice," he explained.

"Some of the fundamental elements of our system are suffering right now, and we're having to fight to win rather than play to win."

Ateneo was in a dogfight against the Red Warriors for two and a half quarters before pulling away for a 94-72 win. Foul trouble to Ange Kouame allowed La Salle to stay within striking distance of the Blue Eagles last Tuesday, before a third quarter flurry put them in control.

Baldwin is looking forward to refining some of the "good habits" of the Blue Eagles during the break, ahead of their return to action.

"I'm really looking forward to the practice sessions," he said. "We're gonna get back to basics.

"We'll try to reinforce some of the things, some of the principles that we believe really are the foundation of our system," he added.

The Blue Eagles have won 34 consecutive games since 2018.