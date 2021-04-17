Mobile Legends: Blacklist, Bren continue winning streaks in MPL7

Bren Esports sends Cignal to their third straight loss

MANILA (UPDATE) - Blacklist International continue their immaculate run in season 7 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League in the Philippines (MPL7) after sweeping Nexplay Esports Saturday.

Discipline and map control dictated the pace for game 1, even as Nexplay picked a few good heroes and plans over the course of the match - thanks to marksman James "Wise" Del Rosario's Granger.

Nexplay showed good signs of life with a good draft, due to a few tweaks and the achievement of taking out a few objectives.

However, Blacklist was able to turn things around, securing a sweep and a 4-game winning streak.

Bren Esports looks to be showing signs of life, bringing their win streak to 2 after it eked out a 2-1 win against Cignal Ultra Warriors, who were in turn sent to their third straight loss.

Bren were dominant in the first match, easily wiping out Cignal to take Game 1. A key point in the first game is Karltzy's use fighter hero Alpha, - the first time someone used the character in the league.

In a post-match press conference, Bren coach Francis "Duckeyy" Glindro said he saw that Alpha was able to flash farm - or the ability to farm or earn more resources right away so he pushed for Karltzy to draft him.

"I was just experimenting sa Alpha and I realized na ang bilis niyang mag-flash farm," Glindro explained.

Cignal in Game 2 were able to capitalize on a costly error Bren made midway into the game to force a decider.

But it was ultimately Bren which took home the bacon. It was their second win in five matches.

Meanwhile, Laus Playbook Esports shocked Smart Omega with a 2-1 thriller, winning their first game since the league opener win against Nexplay Esports last March 20.

It took only 12 minutes for Laus Playbook to win Game 1, thanks to Aspect’s services.

Omega was able to counter with a quick win of their own, keeping LPE to just 2 kills to force a decider.

But ultimately, it was LPE who pulled shocker, winning their first game since they won in the league opener.

LINEUP:

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL - Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap, Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

NEXPLAY ESPORTS - Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse, James “Jeymz” Gloria, John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, Dexter “Exort” Martinez, Lance “LanceCy” Cunanan

BREN ESPORTS - CJ “Ribo” Ribo, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, David “FlapTzy” Canon, EJ “Ejhay” Sambrano, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor

CIGNAL ULTRA - Arvie “Aquaboy” Antonio, DJ “ImbaDeejay” Astibe, Janus “JANUS” Badando, Jhones “RHEA” De Leon, Jefferdson “Kekedot” Mogol, Benson “Bensanity” Paglinawan

LAUS PLAYBOOK ESPORTS - ANowee “Ryota” Macasa, Joshua “Aspect” Tating, Jay “JAKE THE DOG” Lapitan, Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio, Erwin “Yakou” Magno

SMART OMEGA - Jiane “Kenji” Villa, Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon, EJ “Heath” Esperanza, Salic “Hadjizy” Imam, Jankurt “KurtTzy” Matira, and Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo