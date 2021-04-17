Football: Norwich City promoted to the Premier League

General view of players during a two minute silence after Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, died at the age of 99. Action Images via Carl Recine, Reuters

Norwich City were promoted to the Premier League without kicking a ball on Saturday as draws for Swansea and Brentford sent the Championship leaders back into the top-flight.

Daniel Farke's side have dominated the second tier with 27 wins from their 41 games so far, earning an immediate return to the Premier League following last season's relegation.

The Canaries' promotion was guaranteed after third-placed Swansea were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom of the table Wycombe, while fourth-placed Brentford drew 0-0 with Millwall.