National U celebrates a point against FEU in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University claimed a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four after nipping Far Eastern University, 28-26, 25-21, 26-28, 25-23, Sunday in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The still-undefeated Bulldogs grabbed their 11th straight victory in the season while also extending their winning streak to 29 games since Season 81.

"Sobrang ganda ng game, both teams naman binigay yung best nila. May mga bagay lang na lumamang kami. Sana magtuloy-tuloy sa panalo ulit sa next game namin," said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Zhydryx Saavedra and Nico Almendras traded hammers down the stretch of the third frame but it was the former who had the last laugh with a down-the-line kill before Benny Martinez scored an ace to give the Tamaraws the third frame, 28-26.

FEU then rolled to a strong 7-1 start in the fourth set but NU clawed back behind Michaelo Buddin to tie the match at 22-22.

Gerard Diao denied Reymond Sabanal at the net before Almendras nailed a drop ball to reach match point for the Bulldogs.

Mark Calado saved a match point for the Tamaraws, but Almendras came through again for the clincher as the Bulldogs completed the fourth set fightback.

Buddin dropped 24 points on 23-of-49 attacks and had 22 excellent receptions while Almendras contributed 17 points and 15 receptions.

Ken Malinis also added 13 points for NU while Congo's Obed Mukaba and Diao tallied 12 points apiece.

The Tamaraws suffered their third straight defeat to slip to 6-5, still at third.

Calado unloaded 28 points and 10 digs in the losing cause while also getting 17 points from Jelord Talisayan.

FEU will look to get out of its funk on Wednesday against Ateneo de Manila University while NU will go for 12-0 on Saturday against University of the East.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.