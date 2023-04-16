UAAP: NU forces logjam for 2nd place with sweep of FEU

National University remains in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage in UAAP women's volleyball. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion National University withstood a gutsy effort from Far Eastern University to score a three-set triumph in their UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball match, Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Lady Bulldogs averted disaster in the third set en route to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 win.

They improved to 8-3 in the season, keeping them tied for a share of second place along with the Adamson Lady Falcons and the UST Golden Tigresses. The De La Salle Lady Spikers continue to top the standings with their 9-1 win-loss slate.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 23-21 in the third set but benefited from back-to-back errors by the Lady Tamaraws, allowing them to tie the count. Bella Belen and Princess Robles then uncorked consecutive hits to tow NU to victory.

The Lady Tamaraws dropped to 5-7 in the season.

National U's triumph also formally eliminated the Ateneo Blue Eagles (4-7) from Final 4 contention, ending a string of 11 consecutive semis appearances.

