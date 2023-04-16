UAAP: La Salle men sweep UP for share of third

La Salle's Noel Kampton attacks against the UP defense in their UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball match at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on April 16, 2023. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- De La Salle University quickly defeated the University of the Philippines, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18, for a share of third place in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Sunday.

The Green Spikers are now tied with skidding Far Eastern University at 6-5, while the Fighting Maroons fell to 1-10, tied with Adamson University for last place.

"Nag-umpisa yung second round namin na nakalaban namin yung top three ng first round so at least nakaisa kami kahit papaano sa FEU," said Green Spikers head coach Arnold Laniog.

"Itong remaining games sabi ko sa players, tinalo natin sila nung first round pero hindi ibig sabihin tatalunin natin sila it depends pa rin kung gaano natin kagusto yung panalo," he added.

With just a one-point lead at the second technical timeout, Noel Kampton took charge in De La Salle's 9-3 closing run to take a commanding 2-0 set lead, 25-18.

In the third set, the Green Spikers built a large lead right from the start and never let go on their way to victory in 94 minutes.

De La Salle team captain Vince Maglinao had a complete game, scoring 17 points on 13 attacks and four blocks, to go with nine digs and six excellent receptions. Kampton also provided 16 points, while libero Menard Guerrero contributed 14 excellent receptions and nine digs.

Ranz Cajolo led the Fighting Maroons with 12 points, while Louis Gamban was limited to just six points, although he contributed 10 receptions and six digs.

La Salle will face Adamson on Wednesday, while UP will play against the Soaring Falcons on Saturday.