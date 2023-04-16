Jonela Albiño netted a second-half brace in FEU's comeback win against UST. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Jonela Albiño notched a brace to lift Far Eastern University to a 4-1 victory over University of Santo Tomas for solo second in the UAAP Season 85 women’s football tournament, Saturday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Albiño sparked FEU's comeback after the Lady Tamaraws trailed, 0-1, at the break. TheIloilo City native put the ball at the back of the net in the 49th and 73rd minutes to put her team in control.

“It’s a good show up from Jonela na nag standout siya coming from the midfield at nag score,” said coach Let Dimzon. “Kailangan lang namin i-improve yung selection of passes at yung finishing in front of goal.

FEU now has 12 points in the standings, only behind De La Salle University thanks to a goal difference of -plus7 while the latter has plus-13.

Dionesa Tolentino and Marienell Cristobal completed the comeback win with goals in the 55th and 82nd minutes respectively.

“Malakas yung attacking ng FEU but we still need to improve yung touches namin sa taas ng penalty box. So ito yung working in the attacking third and then yung character ng players every time they have the ball,” added Dimzon.

Nicole Lorque opened the scoring for UST in the 9th minute with a stunning strike but that was as good as it got for the Lady Booters in the match.

UST is in fourth place in the standings with 7 points on the back of two wins, one draw, and three losses.