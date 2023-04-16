UAAP: Final 4-bound La Salle makes quick work of UP

La Salle middle blocker Thea Gagate attacks against UP in their UAAP Season 85 second round match at the PhilSports Arena on April 16, 2023. UAAP Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- De La Salle University regained its winning ways in emphatic fashion, sweeping the University of the Philippines on Sunday afternoon at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Lady Spikers cruised to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 victory to improve their record to 10-1, and bounce back after losing to University of Santo Tomas before the Holy Week break.

"After the game nung sa UST, yun din yung sinabi sa kanila (players) na kahit papaano makaranas kung paano babangon. After ng Holy Week pinaalala sa kanila kalimutan na yung nangyari, ito kailangan big bounce back ba. At least, they showed it," said De La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

La Salle peppered UP with 44 kills and limited the Fighting Maroons to just 27 attack points. At 1-10, UP is already out of the running for a spot in the Final 4; they have lost eight consecutive matches in Season 85.

The Lady Spikers, meanwhile, confirmed their place in the semifinals thanks to National University's sweep of Far Eastern University earlier in the day.

They comfortably won the first two frames but needed a late run in Set 3 to finally put away the Fighting Maroons. The Lady Spikers were up by just four points, 19-15, before untimely errors by UP and a clutch hit by Jyne Soreño finished off the Katipunan spikers.

Rookie star Angel Canino had 17 points on 13 kills, two blocks and two aces while Thea Gagate earned Player of the Game honors with an 11-point effort. La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus gave a start to 6-foot-1 opposite spiker Shevana Laput, who responded with nine markers.

Steph Bustrillo paced the Fighting Maroons with 10 points while Niña Ytang chipped in nine points.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.