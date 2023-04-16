Jayson Castro of TNT attempts a jump shot against Ginebra in Game 4 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals on April 16, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Talk 'N Text's gunners went to work on Sunday night, setting a new record from the three-point area to bury Barangay Ginebra, 116-104, in Game 4 of the PBA Governors Cup Finals at the Araneta Coliseum.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Tropang GIGA in scoring as usual with 36 points. But his teammates stepped up this time, giving TNT a huge boost from beyond the arc by shooting a total of 21 threes, the most in a PBA Finals series.

Mikey Williams, Kib Montalbo, Calvin Oftana and Jayson Castro took turns in sniping from the three-point area to shut down Ginebra.

Castro had 17 points, while Williams, Montalbo and Oftana had 16 markers each.

They did it without Roger Pogoy who sat out due to a fractured finger.

Led by newly-crowned Best Import Hollis-Jefferson, TNT build a quick 12-point lead in the first quarter.

Brownlee managed to trim the gap to 21-20, but the Tropang GIGA responded by raining a hail of threes that had the Gin Kings reeling to a 23-point deficit midway in the second period.

Ginebra was able to match TNT's scoring output in the third period, but the Tropang GIGA remained ahead with a 95-77 gap going to the final period.

All-in-all, the Tropang GIGA shot 21-of-43 from beyond the arc to bring down the Gin Kings.

