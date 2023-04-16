Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger and TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson lift their individual trophies after winning Best Player of the Conference and Best Import honors, respectively. PBA Images.

Hollis-Jefferson is Best Import of the Conference

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra big man Christian Standhardinger was named as the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) for the PBA Governors' Cup.

Standhardinger, who has flourished in the absence of Japeth Aguilar, received the second BPC plum of his career after collecting a total of 1110 points.

He collected 534 statistical points, 506 from the media votes and 70 from the players' poll.

It was his second BPC award after winning in the 2019 Commissioner's Cup when he was still with the NorthPort Batang Pier.

Coming in at a distant second place is Talk 'N Text's Roger Pogoy (672 points) followed by San Miguel's CJ Perez (561 points), Ginebra's Scottie Thompson (497 points) and fellow Gin King Jamie Malonzo (456 points).

The awarding took place before Game 4 of the Governors' Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tropang GIGA's super import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson grabbed the Best Import award, edging his Ginebra counterpart Justin Brownlee.

Hollis Jefferson got 619 statistical points, 457 and 71 from the media and player votes for a total of 1147 points.

Brownlee got a total of 966 points.

San Miguel's Cameron Clark wound up at third with 610 points, while Meralco's KJ McDaniels had 573.

