The Philippine women's national volleyball team poses with the Victorina Himeji club after the signing of a "friendship agreement" between the two sides on April 15, 2023 at the Victorina Wink Gymnasium in Himeji City. Photo courtesy of PNVF National Team Commission Chairman Tony Boy Liao.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has signed a "friendship agreement" with V.League club Victorina Himeji, the federation confirmed late Saturday.

The agreement was cemented after the Philippine women's national volleyball team played against Himeji in a tune-up match at the Victorina Wink Gymnasium in Himeji City.

The Filipinas bowed to the club team in four sets, 21-25, 25-19, 13-25, 22-25.



Victorina Himeji finished 12th in Division 1 during the V.League's 2022-23 season, with five wins against 28 losses.

The friendship agreement between the PNVF and Victorina Himeji ensures that both sides will "continue to cooperate to share each other's volleyball promotion and player skill enhancement programs."

The "friendship agreement" between the PNVF and Victorina Himeji Volleyball Club. Photo courtesy of PNVF National Team Commission Chairman Tony Boy Liao.

The Philippine women's volleyball team arrived in Osaka early morning last Friday and immediately went to work, holding an afternoon training session.

The two-week training camp is meant to prepare the team for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Leading the team are seven members of the Creamline Cool Smashers: team captain Alyssa Valdez, Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Michele Gumabao, and Kyla Atienza.

Cignal’s Maria Angelica Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso, Akari’s Bang Pineda, PLDT’s Dell Palomata, Choco Mucho’s Cherry Rose Nunag and Katrina Mae Tolentino and Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat are also part of the national team.

Guiding the squad is national team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito alongside assistant coaches Sherwin Meneses, Cherry Rose Macatangay, trainer Raffy Mosuela, and strength and conditioning coach Grace Gomez.