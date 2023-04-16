MANILA - Despite failing to secure a playoff berth, Nexplay EVOS ended their MPL Season 11 campaign with a bang after a come-from-behind victory against reigning champs Blacklist International at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

After a slow start to the rubber match, Nexplay EVOS rode the momentum of a four-man takedown against Blacklist, before eventually securing the series in a match that lasted 20 minutes.

Nexplay EVOS even had a 17-1 scorecard in Game 2, to make up for falling short in Game 1.

Blacklist will next see action in the playoffs, to be held at the SMX Convention Center from May 3 to 7.

More details to follow