MANILA -- University of Perpetual Help racked up a third straight championship in NCAA men's volleyball on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Altas got the job done in Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 Finals, outlasting the San Beda Red Spikers, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22.

Louie Ramirez, the season's Most Valuable Player, put the finishing touches on the win with a crosscourt hit off the San Beda blockers. He had another heroic effort with 26 points on 23 kills, two blocks and an ace, to go along with 13 digs and 21 receptions.

Ramirez fittingly won Finals MVP honors as well to wrap up a sensational campaign with the Altas.

Momentum had been on San Beda's side after the Red Spikers pulled off a shock 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23, 15-11 win in Game 2 last Friday, sending the series to a decider. That loss ended Perpetual Help's perfect campaign as well as their 32-match winning streak that dated back to 2018.

But the Altas would not be denied, and they showed their championship poise in the closing stretch of Set 4 to deny San Beda a chance to force an extension.

Michael Medalla and KC Andrade each had 12 points for Perpetual, which had a 64-47 advantage in kills against the Red Spikers. The Altas also got away with 31 unforced errors in the match.

Lorenz Calayag and Ralph Cabalsa had 12 points each in a losing effort for San Beda.