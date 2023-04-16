Football: Kaya FC back on top of PFL after beating ADT

Kaya's Daizo Horikoshi tries to get past Justin Frias of ADT. Handout.

MANILA -- Kaya FC-Iloilo returned to the top of the table in the Philippines Football League (PFL) after a slim 3-2 triumph over the Azkals Development Team, Saturday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Japanese winger Daizo Horikoshi bagged a brace to increase his tally to 13 goals for the season while Jarvey Gayoso opened the scoring for Kaya.

Kaya now has 45 points, two more than second-running Dynamic Herb Cebu.

After not playing for almost a month, it took Kaya FC some time to settle down while the ADT was in a good rhythm early. The young squad dominated possession before a moment of brilliance from Gayoso broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, as he beat Dimitrios Makapagal from a tight angle.

"We didn't expect the slow start today but at the end of the day, we won," said Kaya FC coach Yu Hoshide. "Hopefully, next game starting kick-off, we will switch on."

The Young Azkals, whose core is gearing up for the Southeast Asian Games, equalized in the 22nd minute thanks to Andres Aldeguer who scored on a terrific strike finishing a flowing sequence involving Pocholo Bugas and Dennis Chung on the left hand side.

Horikoshi got the go-ahead goal early in the second half. He pounced on an error from Yrick Gallantes, whose pass inside his own half was intercepted by Jhan Melliza, who then squared the ball to Horikoshi for the finish.

"This game was tough, especially in the first half because we were not good enough," said Horikoshi, who earned man of the match honors. "We had a good conversation at the half and the coach said we have to give 100% to get the three points."

Milad Behgandom provided the ball to an on-rushing Horikoshi, who managed to beat the offside trap and fired the ball past Makapagal.

Bugas gave ADT a lifeline with a 69th minute goal, but Kaya comfortably saw out the game.