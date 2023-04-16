Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone reacts during Game 4 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals on April 16, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone was disappointed with the way his troops performed during their loss to the TNT Tropang GIGA in Game 4 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals.

The multi-titled coach said that like the Tropang GIGA, they also shot the ball well from long range on Sunday.

“We got threes too, but we didn’t defend,” he said after their 116-104 Game 4 defeat that tied the best-of-7 series at 2-all.

Their lack of energy on the defensive front allowed TNT to set a PBA finals record of 21 three-pointers. The Tropang GIGA shot 51% from the field, with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson torching Ginebra for 36 points.

“We just played bad. We didn’t start the game well, we didn’t defend, get the rebound. It was quite disappointing in many levels," Cone lamented.

Cone said they have no choice but the move on and prepare for Game 5. It is going to be tougher now that the series has been reduced to a best-of-three.

“Like I said it’s a series. We need to get ready on Wednesday,” said the Gin Kings tactician.

