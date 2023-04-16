Kai Sotto's Hiroshima Dragonflies dropped back-to-back games against the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies suffered a weekend sweep at the hands of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins on Sunday at the Dolphins Arena.

The Diamond Dolphins, still playing without Ray Parks Jr., claimed a 91-83 win over the visiting Dragonflies for their 38th win of the 2022-23 B.League season.

Five players scored for Nagoya, led by Coty Clarke who made nine of his 10 field goals for 22 points. Tenketsu Harimoto added 19 points in the win. Nagoya had also beaten Hiroshima, 91-88, on Saturday.

Sotto was limited to six points on 3-of-7 shooting, though he grabbed eight rebounds in the defeat. Hiroshima dropped to 38-15, the same record as the Diamond Dolphins.

In another game, Matthew Wright helped the Kyoto Hannaryz secure a 75-70 victory over the Akita Northern Happinets at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright contributed 17 points, five assists, and three rebounds as Kyoto improved to 19-34. Yoshiaki Kubota also had 17 points in the win while Ekpe Udoh added 13 markers.

The San-En NeoPhoenix snapped a six-game losing skid thanks to a slim 87-84 overtime triumph over the Yokohama B-Corsairs at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Two free throws by Kazuki Hosokawa iced the game for San-En with 5.6 seconds left, 87-82.

Thirdy Ravena contributed 12 points, three assists, and two rebounds in the win, while Isaiah Hicks had a double-double of 28 points and 13 rebounds on top of his seven assists.

Hosokawa finished with 26 points for the NeoPhoenix, who are now 20-33 in the season.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido suffered an 80-54 beating at the hands of the Chiba Jets at the Funabashi Arena.

Levanga had no answer for the tandem of Christopher Smith and Vic Law, who had 24 and 20 points, respectively.

Ramos had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Levanga lost for a third straight game to fall to 16-37.

Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings scored an 89-81 win over Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

Tamayo played just three minutes and went scoreless in the loss, while also committing two turnovers in his brief time on the floor.

Ravena, meanwhile, had 12 points and two assists as Shiga fell to 13-40. The Golden Kings are now 42-11 on the year.