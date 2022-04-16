PBA: Ginebra, Meralco gun for crucial Game 5 win

The squads are currently locked in a 2-2 series deadlock after the Gin Kings equalized with a 95-84 win in Game 4.

Whoever gets a pivotal 3-2 series lead would have the momentum to win the title.

"It's basically, whoever gets the next game is going to have a leg up. It's a huge difference," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone in the PBA website.

Game 5 begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum after a 3-day holiday breather.

"We're trying to win a championship so your performance on the court, your production on the court will determine whether you win or not. Hopefully, we'll be ready on Sunday," said Meralco coach Norman Black.

Ginebra has so far beaten Meralco in their first title pairings.

The Gin Kings became champions in 6 games in 2016, in 7 matches in 2017 and in 5 contests in 2019.

Leading the charge this season are Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, LA Tenorio and Christan Standhardinger.

Japeth Aguilar has returned to play limited minutes in Game 4 after resting from an injury.

"We were playing for our lives in that game...now it's a best-of-three series, it's equal," said Cone.

Black, meanwhile, will be counting on Tony Bishop, Chris Newsome, Allein Maliksi, Raymond Almazan, Cliff Hodge and Aaron Black.