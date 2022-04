Photo from Alex Cabagnot's Instagram

Veteran point guard Alex Cabagnot has signed a 2-year extension for Terrafirma Dyip.

In a recent Instagram post, the former San Miguel Beerman was showed signing papers while wearing a Terrafirma shirt.

“Grateful for where I’m at, excited to where I’m going,” he said in the accompanying caption.

He mentioned the numbers 18th and 19th, his added playing years in the league.

The 39-year-old playmaker, who moved to Terrafirma in 2021, went down with a torn Achilles last December.