MANILA - The Season 9 playoffs of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League is coming to your big screen.

MPL - Philippines will be having watch parties of the playoffs for Season 9 in selected SM malls starting April 28.

SM City San Lazaro and SM Sta. Mesa in Manila, and SM City in Bicutan will be having their watch party from April 28 to 29 - the first 2 days of the playoffs.

SM City Taytay, Masinag, BF Paranaque, Sucat, and SM Manila will be having the watch parties from April 30 to May 1, or until the Grand Finals.

This will be the first time MPL will be having an offline activity for their audiences, albeit limited to a watch party as organizers continue to exercise caution over COVID-19 cases.

Ticket details will be released at a later date, the MPL said.

Eight teams will be competing for the title as the best ML:BB team in the Philippines.

The finalists will secure slots in the ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) to be held in Malaysia this June.