ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio was so entertained by the Demetrious Johnson versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon super fight that he wants to try it out for himself.

Pacio said he'd like to test himself against Johnson using a different format.

Johnson submitted Rodtang in their ONE X super fight which featured alternating rounds of Muay Thai and MMA.

“Maybe we can even change it up to round one pure striking, round two pure grappling, and then round three wrestling, and then the fourth would be MMA. That would be great, right? I want to feel that," said Pacio in ONE's official website.

"And not only me – [Team Lakay teammates] Lito [Adiwang] and Danny [Kingad] also want to experience it.”

Pacio, primarily a stand up fighter, said what he really wants is to have to grapple with Johnson, who is known as a world class wrestler.

That way he'll be able to pick up a lesson or two from the MMA legend.

“For me, I really want to grapple with DJ. Maybe we can do submission grappling. I want to test myself against him in a straight 12-minute grappling match. I think that would be the most unforgettable 12 minutes of my life," he said.

“I’ll prepare for it. I’ll make sure that it won’t be a walk in the park, and I’m excited to showcase my grappling skills against him. At the same time, I’ll also learn from the GOAT.”