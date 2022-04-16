From EJ Obiena's Facebook page

Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena is now moving forward with his preparations for the Southeast Asian Games next after being cleared from his liquidation issues.

The pole vaulter has been at odds with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association, the sport’s national governing body, over funds involving the salary of his Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov.

But the months long acrimony has apparently been settled, as Obiena got his Credit Notice from Commission on Audit regarding his liquidation.

He posted a copy of the notice online.

"5-months long of events have finally come to a close. The liquidation of all my funds have been cleared by the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) with the attached Credit Notice from COA (Commission on AUDIT). All related expenditures are in order and there are no Notice of Suspension nor Notice of Disallowance," he said.

"We now have closure. I would like to be back and focus on training and competing for the country with my teammates in PATAFA and its officials."

Obiena, Asia's top pole vaulter, is now raring to defend his SEA Games title in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"We now eye with 100% focus the upcoming SEA Games. We will do our very best to represent Philippines 🇵🇭!!! Thank you all for your support. Have a blessed day ahead," Obiena added.

He also received an endorsement from PATAFA to compete at the World Outdoor Athletics in the US this coming July.

RELATED VIDEO