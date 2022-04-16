Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial said he was relieved to pull off a win against Isiah Hart in his second professional fight.

He had to get up from 3 knockdowns before stopping Hart in the fourth round of their middleweight match at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, with the referee calling a halt to the action last Saturday.

In his recent YouTube video, Marcial said the hit he took that led to his second knockdown was the hardest he got against Hart.

"'Yung second knockdown ... buti hindi inistop nu'ng referee. Akala ko nga iistop ng referee," he said.

Marcial said it was hard recovering from a knockdown since he had to scramble to recompose himself.

"Malaki ang impact kapag na-knock down. Mawawala ang concentration mo, isip mo," he explained. "Sa third round na ko nakabawi."

He dropped Hart with a hard left early in the fourth round, and the referee stepped in to stop the fight amid the protestations of the American's corner.

Hart has a considerable height advantage over Marcial.

"Nagulat ako nu'ng nasa ring na kami, sobrang laki niya. Dapat 160 (pounds) lang talaga ang pinaglabanan namin," he said.

His promoter, MP president Sean Gibbons, said the fight was a "great learning experience" for Marcial.

Gibbons added that Marcial's ability to get up despite being clobbered several times was nothing short of impressive.

“He showed great heart, intentional fortitude. He got up, went back to work and just ran off a couple of more bombs. Overall, it was a great learning experience,” he said.