VisMin Cup: KCS-Mandaue cripples Tabogon Voyagers

Joseph Nalos fires a long jumper for KCS. From Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

The KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City crushed the Tabogon Voyagers, 86-53, in the 2021 Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Civic Center in Alcantara, Cebu on Friday.

This is KCS' second victory in the tournament to improve its record to 2-1. Mandaue's win against Siquijor had been erased from the record books after the Mystics were banished from the league.

With their defense stifling the Voyagers at every turn, KCS was able to dominate the match from the opening tip, leading 22-13 to end the opening frame.

KCS then padded the lead by as much as 33 points in the final frame.

The Mike Reyes-mentored squad limited their opponents to a terrible 29-percent shooting while forcing 20 turnovers that translated to 25 points.

Dyll Roncal had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal for KCS.

“I just am focused on becoming more mature in this league and always being receptive to advise from our coaches, the kuyas of the team, and of course, my parents,” said Roncal, who is fresh off a collegiate stint with the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras.

Joseph Nalos also had an impressive showing, compiling 14 points, seven boards, four assists, three steals, and a blocked shot.

Arvie Bringas was the lone Tabogon player to reach double-figures with 12. The Voyagers dropped to 1-2.

