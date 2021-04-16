VisMin Cup: Dumaguete barges into win column by turning back Tubigon Bohol

The Dumaguete Warriors finally secured a victory by beating Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 88-73, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Friday night at the Civic Center in Alcantara, Cebu.

The Warriors leaned on the accurate shooting of James Regalado and Jaybie Mantilla in the fourth period to pull away and sink the Mariners.

Up by just seven, 62-55, at the start of the fourth, Regalado kicked things off with a triple to bring their lead to double figures. This was followed up by Mantilla who scored on a floater and two straight midrange jumpers.

Regalado connected on three more triples to give Dumaguete their largest lead of the match at 19 points, 82-63.

“Tsina-challenge ko lang sarili ko kasi nung first half hindi ako makabutas. Kaya sabi ko sa sarili ko na papasok din to. Ayun nakabutas naman,” said Regalado.

“Kumpyansa andyan naman pero yung timing lang talaga himahanap ko."

Jerick Nacpil scored a tournament-high 27 points to lead the way for the Warriors, who improved to 1-2 (win-loss) for the season. He added six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks.

“Sobrang saya (to get our first win). Gusto talaga namin manalo as a team kahit na underdog kami, we will never give up,” said Regalado.

Versatile wingman Joseph Marquez and big man Abubakar Dadjijul scored 23 points apiece for Bohol but it was not enough to keep the Mariners from suffering their fourth loss in a row.

