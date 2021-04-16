Vaccination of players to be discussed in upcoming PBA board meeting

MANILA -- Player vaccination will be among the key issues to be tackled by the PBA board of governors when they meet on Monday.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial admitted that having the players inoculated will fast-track the opening of the league's 46th season.

"I'm still hoping we can start late May or in June," Marcial said in the league's official website. "Dadali ang lahat kung makakuha na tayo ng vaccine."

The start of the PBA's 46th season remains in question given the current quarantine restrictions in "NCR Plus." Initial plans had the Ynares Center in Antipolo as the venue for the opening.

The board meeting with also discuss the inaugural PBA 3x3.

The league is waiting for Metro Manila to be placed under MGCQ which will allow the resumption of 5-on-5 plays.

Also affected by the quarantine restriction is the preparations of CJ Perez, Moala Tautuaa, Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol for the 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament which will take place on May 26-30 in Graz, Austria.

"Gov. Al Panlilio will update us on the plan," said Marcial, referring the president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas who is also the Meralco team governor.

