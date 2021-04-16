Pacquiao reminds rival Marquez politics is a public service

.@JMMarquezOf I am humbled that you have taken notice of my work in the Philippines. Let us be partners in our fight against corruption. Remember always - politics is not a business, it is public service.



Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao thanked his Mexican rival Juan Manuel Marquez for citing him as the inspiration for his decision to enter politics.

Pacquiao, who first became congressman before being elected as a senator, told Marquez in a Twitter post: “I am humbled that you have taken notice of my work in the Philippines.”

“Let us be partners in our fight against corruption. Remember always – politics is not a business. It is public service.”

Marquez, who figured in four grueling ring battles with Pacquiao, recently announced that he will be running to become a member of Chamber of Deputies in Mexico City’s borough of Gustavo A. Madero.

The Mexican said he wants to be successful in politics just like the Filipino boxing champion.

“If he can do it in the Philippines, why can’t I do it here in the country,” Marquez said in a previous report.

Marquez also cited Pacquiao’s ambition to become president in the Philippines.

“I would like to work for the common good of the citizens, in this case where it corresponds me to do so. And I did it in the ring against a fighter who is going to run for president of the Philippines, who was a representative, who is a senator, and who may be President of the Philippines because he has done well. And that serves as an example to be able to do it here,” he said.

