NBA: LaVine out several games due to COVID protocols, says report

Bulls guard Zach LaVine is defended by Jazz guard Mike Conley during the first half of an NBA game in Chicago on March 22.

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine has entered the NBA's health and safety protocol and is expected to miss several games, ESPN reported Thursday.

LaVine entered Thursday's action the seventh leading scorer in the NBA at a career-best 27.5 points per game. He has also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

The Bulls are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, one game ahead of the Toronto Raptors, and in possession of the final spot for this season's play-in tournament that will follow the regular season. Four teams will compete for the final two playoff spots in each conference.

But the Bulls currently are on a four-game losing streak, including Wednesday's 115-106 loss at home to Orlando. LaVine scored 30 points.

The Bulls also called off Thursday's practice, citing health and safety protocols.

It's unclear if LaVine tested positive for COVID-19 or was exposed to someone who did.

