Mobile Legends: Work Auster Force extends win streak to 3 after sweeping Cignal Ultra in MPL7

MANILA (UPDATE) -- Work Auster Force carried its winning streak to 3 at the expense of Cignal Ultra with a 2-0 sweep in their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Philippines Season 7 clash Friday.

Work Auster Force put up a dominant showing in Game 1, not allowing Cignal Ultra to take any turrets.

At the 12-minute mark, Cignal looked to stay alive and defend their base as they took out three of Work Auster Force's heroes -- in what was supposed to be a turn that could've put the game in their favor.

But a minion wave, among other factors, secured the first match for Work Auster Force.

Work Auster Force made little changes to their lineup for Game 2, capitalizing on good map control to lock in the sweep even as Cignal Ultra showed signs of life by taking two turtle objectives.

The win sends Cignal, who started its league campaign Thursday, to its second straight loss.

In other MPL7 action, Execration put up a sweep of their own against Laus Playbook Esports, starting a 2 game winning streak.

It was a tug-of-war between both sides in the first few minutes of game 1, but a comfortable draft pick and a mastery of their heroes carried Execration to the set victory.

Execration later on capitalized on a good early game advantage to secure the sweep.

Aura PH emerged as the best team against Onic PH, 2-0 in what is dubbed by local ML:BB enthusiasts as “El Clasico,” sending Season 4 and 5’s champs into a second sweep loss.

Aura easily took Game 1 thanks to the Diggie strat.

Game 2 lasted for some 20 minutes but ultimately the winds blew to Aura’s favor, securing the victory and handing Onic PH their second sweep loss.

LINEUP

WORK AUSTER FORCE - Daniel “Chuuu” Chu, Dylan “Unravel” Catipon, Patrick “rTzy” Grecia, Thom Aldrin "Moht" R. Bernardo, Clarense “Kousei” Camilo, and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico

CIGNAL ULTRA - Arvie “Aquaboy” Antonio, DJ “ImbaDeejay” Astibe, Janus “JANUS” Badando, Jhones “RHEA” De Leon, Jefferdson “Kekedot” Mogol, Benson “Bensanity” Paglinawan

LAUS PLAYBOOK ESPORTS - ANowee “Ryota” Macasa, Joshua “Aspect” Tating, Jay “JAKE THE DOG” Lapitan, Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio, Erwin “Yakou” Magno

ONIC PH - Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol, Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales, Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera, Jason “Jay” Torculas, and Marky “Markyyyyy” Capacio

EXECRATION - Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua, Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic, Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas, and Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso

AURA PH - Christian Provido "Rafflesia" Fajura, Allen Jedric "Greed_" O. Baloy, Ashley Marco "Killuash" Dungo Cruz, Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" A. Gonzales, Jaymark Aaron "Lord Hadess" Tomas Lazaro

