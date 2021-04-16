Basketball: Siquijor player implicated in MPBL game-fixing scandal

One player of the Siquijor Mystics who was recently axed from the ongoing 2021 Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup is among those facing game-fixing charges in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Joshua Alcober, also known as Desmond Alcober, was named among the respondents in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) case against the Soccsksargen Marlins in relation to game-fixing scandal that hit the MPBL in 2019.

The DOJ is set to file raps against Alcober, and 16 other including Soccsksargen head coach Ferdinand Melocoton and a certain "Mr. Sung" who reportedly bankrolled the scheme.

Alcober was hit with a lifetime ban by the Vismin Cup on Thursday after his team Siquijor got entangled into a point-shaving scheme while playing against ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu City.

The Games and Amusement Board (GAB) will also probe Alcober and the Siquijor players to decide if they will revoke their licenses.

"Magdadaan pa rin tayo sa due process. We will ask these players to explain themselves," said GAB Chairman Baham Mitra.

Mitra said they initially allowed Alcober to play for the Mystics despite a pending case "kasi may presumption of innocence."

"Ngayon nakadalawa na siya, magagamit pang proof 'yan laban sa kanya," explained Mitra.

ABS-CBN News reached out to Alcober for his side, but the former Vismin Cup player has yet to respond.

