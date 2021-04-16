Basketball: GAB probe continues despite Siquijor explusion from VisMin tournament

Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Chairman Baham Mitra said Friday the game-fixing case that rocked the 2021 Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup does not end with the banishment of Siquijor Mystics from the league.

Mitra said their probe will continue particularly in relation to the licenses of the players who were involved in the scheme.

"As to the players yung revocation of license, we will write them individually to explain their side," said the GAB Chair.

"Sila liga sila, tayo gobyerno. They have their own rules and we respect that, pero hindi kami hihinto kasi kailangang due process pagdating sa gobyerno. We have to get the players' side."

The Siquijor Mystics were expelled from the VisMin Super Cup after their controversial game against the ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu City on Wednesday afternoon.

Game officials were suspicious after several players made questionable plays, including blowing a wide-open fastbreak and bricking free throws in a head-scratching manner.

One particular viral video showed a player shoot his first free throw with his left hand, then switch to his right for the second free throw. He missed both attempts.

"Based nung dialogue ng Vismin group at representatives natin sa Cebu para ang lumalabas doon sinasadya ng Siquijor," said Mitra.

"'Yung Lapu Lapu team remorseful naman, pero 'yung Siquijor parang walang inaamin."

Mirta said the positive side of the issue is that the VisMin game officials are now more alert against such schemes.

"Looking at a different perspective mabuti't maaga pa lang nakita na. So nag-iingat na sila," said Mitra.

