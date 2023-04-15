Imee Hernandez goes for kill against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – UST middle blocker Imee Hernandez stepped up big time when they faced the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Hernandez tallied an impressive 24 points built on 19 attacks, three blocks, and two aces to aid Eya Laure’s 27-point output. The career-best output earned her the best player of the game recognition.

The middle blocker provided crucial points for the Tigresses during the tight matchup that went to four sets with the Tigresses clinching their eighth win of the season to stay in second place (8-3).

In fact, it was Hernandez who ended the game by rejecting Faith Nisperos’ attack.

“Yung mindset ko gawin lang talaga yung dapat kong gawin sa loob ng court. At syempre ipakita yung maturity na dapat meron kaming mga seniors,” Hernandez said.

“Ginampanan ko lang po talaga yung role ko sa game namin ngayon. With the help po ng mga coaches namin, trinabaho lang namin.”

For head coach Kungfu Reyes, the impressive performance of Hernandez was a result of her hardships during training and her sacrifices.

“Sa output niya ngayon, nararamdaman niya kung ano pinaghihirapan niya. Yun lang naman yun. Kung paano siya mag-ensayo, kung paano siya mag-sacrifice sa lahat. Ito na yung isa sa bunga, magandang resulta sa pinaghihirapan niya,” Reyes said.

He also added that his player is easy to adapt and willing to listen every time she has given instructions.

Hernandez and co. kept their chances for a twice-to-beat advantage alive with the win the kept them tied with Adamson Lady Falcons.

