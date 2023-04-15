Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors saw their slump stretch to 11 games in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, but they still put up an impressive performance against the Adamson Lady Falcons -- especially Van Bangayan.

Adamson was favored to win the match convincingly, but UE stole the third frame against the Lady Falcons to force a surprising extension, 25-20.

In the fourth frame, the Lady Warriors even held a 9-5 lead before eventually surrendering the advantage to Adamson.

But they made final push with Bangayan taking over for UE to equalize the frame at 24. In the end, the Lady Falcons prevailed to improve their record at 8-3.

Bangayan almost single-handedly carried the Lady Warriors with a whopping 27 big points on 25 attacks while registering 14 digs – enough to earn praises and cheers from the crowd at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

UE went exclusively to Bangayan when they were down 21-17 in the fourth. And the 5’5 opposite spiker responded excellently that challenged the floor and net defense of Lady Falcons.

“Siguro in one word kung idedescribe ko yung kay Vanvan siguro -- amazing. I was very amazed na lumabas finally kasi medyo matagal din siyang nakulong sa shell na hindi nabigyan ng chance to showcase kung ano yung meron siya,” head coach Jumbo Dimaculangan said.

For Bangayan, who was already suffering cramps in the fourth, she just reminded herself that UE needed her – enough to motivate her to finish the match.

“Kailangan ako ng team. Yun yung nasa utak ko talaga, kasi pag bumitaw ako possible na bumitaw na rin lahat. Kasi sabi nga ni coach walang mapapagod, kasi ako yung tinanong niya kanina. Sabi ko hindi tas sabi ni coach wala kang karapatan mapagod kasi hindi ka napapagod,” Bangayan recalled.

“Yun yung tumatak sa isip ko hindi ako mapapagod, hindi ako pwede bumitaw.”

With three more games remaining for UE, the 20-year-old hitter is hoping to see her teammates step up all together in each match, especially Ja Lana and KC Cepada.

“Wish ko lang po talaga sa team namin sana magsabay sabay po kami lahat as in lahat po talaga kahit yung nasa bench po. Muntikan na e malapit na talaga kaso kinulang nanaman. May mga games pa naman kami sana magsabay sabay na kami,” she continued.

The Lady Warriors are at the bottom of the standings 0-11 while Adamson stayed in second place.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.