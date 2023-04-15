Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of the East (UE) Warriors completed a comeback against the Adamson Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament Saturday.

UE held on to steal the fourth set before imposing its will in the deciding set for a thrilling 25-16, 24-26, 25-27, 30-28, 15-8 victory over the gritty Adamson at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The win followed UE’s huge upset against the FEU Tamaraws in their previous game to improve their record at 4-7. Already-eliminated Adamson, on the other hand, continued their losing slump for a 1-10 card.

Kenneth Culabat top scored with 24 points and 15 excellent receptions while Joshua Pozas, who replaced national team member Lloyd Josafat, had 14 points to keep the Final Four bid of UE alive.

The Red Warriors had the chance to sweep the Falcons reaching set points in second and third frames only to succumb in the end which put them to a 1-2 deficit.

In the fourth set, Adamson was on the verge of winning the match after Culabat’s error, 24-22. But Culabat recovered as he scored two of the three straight points of UE for a 25-24 reversal.

Tied at 28, Giles Torres put UE at set points with a quick hit before he finished it with an empathic block, 30-28.

UE stepped on the gas pedal in the deciding frame with Pozas taking charge for a 9-3 lead. Adamson would score three straight points, capped by Francis Casas’ off-the-block game, 6-9.

But that was their last push in the game as the Warriors went for a 6-2 closeout, iced by a rejection by Pozas.

Casas steered Adamson with 20 points while Marc Paulino delivered an impressive performance off the bench with 18 points.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.