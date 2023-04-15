UAAP: Teves brace powers La Salle booters past Ateneo

Lady Booter Angelica Teves races her way past Ateneo's Traci Lim. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- Angelica Teves struck twice to lead De La Salle University to a 4-0 win over Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 85 Women’s Football Tournament, Saturday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

The Negros Oriental High School alumna, who also scored a brace in the Lady Booters’ 3-0 win over the Blue Eagles in the first round, put the ball at the back of the net in the 21st and 23rd minutes of the match.

Teves has now scored seven goals this season. Her contributions have helped La Salle win four straight matches after the Taft school started the campaign with two defeats.

With the victory, the defending champions now lead the standings with 12 points.

“Teves can score,” said La Salle head coach Hans-Peter Smit. “She has one of the best kicks here in the UAAP this year. I expect her to score almost every game. It doesn’t matter how many she scores as long as she scores in a game.

“One goal is good enough for me because once she scores one, she becomes a little bit more confident to score another, which is also good for the team. Let’s see. There are still a few games left. Let’s see how she goes," he continued.

Shai del Campo gave the defending champions a three-goal lead in the 45+2 minute while Samantha Toledo competed the rout in the 51st minute.

Despite the big win, Smit lamented his substitutes’ lack of impact after the halftime break.

“Three goals in the first half, one goal only in the second half. That says a lot. I mean if you’re coming off the bench, you should be really performing strong. Stronger at least than the other team because you’re fresh,” said the former national team coach.

“You’re off the bench so you have fresh legs. Well, we’ll learn from every game. We need to prepare for our next game, which is gonna be a tougher assignment," he added.

Ateneo is bottom of the standings with zero points after six matches played.