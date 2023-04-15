UAAP: Adamson bounces back, downs UE in four

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Adamson Lady Falcons stayed in the hunt for a twice-to-beat incentive in the Final Four as they drubbed the UE Lady Warriors in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Falcons needed four sets to recover from a loss last outing with a 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25 victory over UE at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Saturday.

Adamson is now sitting in the second spot with an 8-3 record while the Lady Warriors remained winless in 11 games.

Kate Santiago paced the Falcons with 18 points while Trisha Tubu added 13 points to lift the team past the impressive performance of UE's Van Bangayan in the entire game.

“Ayun, medyo naging inconsistent yung bawat isa sabi namin na bawi lang kahit anong mangyari. Importante naman maipanalo itong larong ito,” said Adamson head coach Jerry Yee.

After dropping the third frame, Lady Falcons saw themselves down 5-9 before a 6-0 spurt to steal the lead, capped by a net infraction of the Lady Warriors.

Santiago made it a 21-17 lead with a drop shot but Bangayan took over, carrying UE's offense that allowed them to force an extension, 24-all.

Tied at 25, Lucille Almonte went for an off-the-block kill to get at matchpoint before an error of KC Cepada to end the close game.

Bangayan hammered 27 big points while Cepada had 12 markers to steer UE in pushing the high-ranked Adamson to its limits.

The Lady Warriors challenged the Lady Falcons in the third as they established a 17-13 lead after Bangayan’s off-the-block kill.

Their separation ballooned to seven as Cepada unleashed an offspeed hit, 23-16. An off-the-block spike of Cepada again extended the game to fourth.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.