Thai Pruchya Isaro and Filipino Francis Casey Alcantara.

MANILA – Francis Casey Alcantara of the Philippines and Pruchya Isaro of Thailand were dealt with a semifinal upset loss on Friday at the M25 Jakarta tournament in Indonesia.

At the Sultan Hotel Tennis Court, which has an outdoor hard surface, the No. 4 seeds fell to Yunseong Chung and Yeongseok Jeong of South Korea, 2-6, 4-6.

After being broken in the opening game, Alcantara and Isaro committed a love service hold to trail at 1-2.

Chung and Jeong continued to hold serve for a 4-2 lead, and were bent on extending their edge by earning four break points in the following game.

The Filipino and Thai, who have won two ITF doubles titles together, saved one break point opportunity before yielding the seventh game, 2-5.

The South Koreans quickly served out the first set, 6-2, while at 40-15.

An early break of serve in the second set by Chung and Jeong caused Alcantara and Isaro to trail once more, 1-3.

This was followed by two exchanges of service breaks, with Chung and Jeong advancing to 5-3.

Alcantara and Isaro managed to hold while serving to stay in the match, 4-5, while Chung and Jeong earned three match points as they were serving for a place in the final.

The game went to 40-40, and the South Koreans won the deciding point, 6-4, to reach the final versus Japanese No. 3 seeds Makoto Ochi and Yuta Shimizo.

The unseeded Chung and Jeong emerged as the champions with an impressive come-from-behind win, 4-6, 7-6(1), 10-8.

In the first round of the ITF $25,000 event, Alcantara and Isaro eliminated Blake Bayldon of Australia and Maximus Jones of Thailand, 7-5, 6-4.

They went on triumph in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 2-6, 11-9, over Justin Barki of Indonesia and Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands, with the Filipino-Thai tandem coming back from 1-5 in the super tiebreak and converting a match point on their third attempt.

Meanwhile, another Filipino doubles specialist competed this week on the ATP Challenger Tour.

Ruben Gonzales teamed up with Alex Lawson of the United States for a quarterfinal result in the León Challenger held at the Club Campestre de León in Guanajuato, Mexico.

In the opening round of the clay tournament, the second seeds defeated Renzo Olivo and Thiago Agustin Tirante of Argentina, 6-7(6), 6-4, 10-6.

They lost to Maximilian Neuchrist of Austria and Michail Pervolarakis of Greece in the quarters on Friday, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-10.

