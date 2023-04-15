PBA: Cone plays it safe in Aguilar's return to action

Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra in action against TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in Game 3 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals on April 14, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Ginebra coach Tim Cone decided to play it safe by limiting Japeth Aguilar's minutes in his return to the court in Game 3 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals against Talk 'N Text.

Cone said they merely wanted Aguilar to test himself after being out of the game for two months.

"The goal was to go out and give Japeth a feel. Give him a couple of minutes," said the coach following their 117-103 win against the Tropang GIGA on Friday.

Aguilar was sidelined by an MCL sprain and was given ample recuperation time.

Against TNT, Aguilar scored two points and grabbed a rebound in 4:51 minutes of play.

"Japeth hit that jumper from the baseline. You could tell he's not yet explosive at the moment but he's still building to it," said Cone.

"Maybe next game we add a little bit more (minutes)... We'll continue to give him minutes and monitor how he does."

The Gin Kings got big games from Justin Brownlee, Stanley Pringle, and Jamie Malonzo en route to the win that gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.