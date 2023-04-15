Home  >  Sports

PBA: Cone braces for surprise from TNT in Game 4

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 15 2023 05:11 PM

Ginebra coach Tim Cone huddles with the Gin Kings in Game 3 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals against the TNT Tropang GIGA on April 14, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.
MANILA -- Ginebra coach Tim Cone is anticipating TNT to come up with a surprise following the Tropang GIGA's defeat in Game 3 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals on Friday.

In a surprising move, Cone decided to start Stanley Pringle in Game 3 which saw the Gin Kings shoot the lights out against the Tropang GIGA en route to a 117-103 win.

Pringle went 7-of-7 from the field to score 22 points. Ginebra now holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

But Cone expects TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa to recalibrate their strategy to get back against Ginebra. 

"It's really hard to get back-to-back [wins] against a really good team," said Cone.

"Jojo has been doing the right thing, saying the right things. They made really good adjustments in Game 2 that caught us off guard so we had to really re-adjust. They're gonna come in Game 4 and do the same."

Cone said the Kings will have to be on their toes the next time they battle the Tropang GIGA. 

"Obviously you can't rest in a series like this. What we have to do to try to win Game 4? I honestly don't know at this point," he said. 

"You have a certain recipe for success and that's executing, moving the ball, being unselfish, playing defense first. Hopefully that would be enough in Game 4."

Game 4 is on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US. 

