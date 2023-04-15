MPL Season 11: RSG, Onic, Omega complete playoff cast

MANILA - RSG Philippines, Onic Philippines, and Omega Esports on Saturday completed the playoffs cast of MPL Philippines Season 11.

RSG Philippines, behind the season debut of John "Irrad" Abarquez, swept Nexplay EVOS, whose playoff chances were further dashed when Omega swept TNC Pro Team in the next match.

Irrad, who transferred from RSG's development team mid-season subbed out mainstay jungler John Paul "H2wo" Salonga.

Irrad scored double MVP nods in the matches, as the reigning Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) champions rallied to secure a berth to re-qualify for the mid-year tournament to be held in Cambodia.

Nexplay, who went with an entirely new group after a partnership with amateur powerhouse Minana Esports, will miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

The loss was also Onic's gain, as they secured their playoffs spot due to the results.

Top-seeded Bren, Echo, and reigning champions Blacklist International secured their playoff spots prior.

The playoffs will be held in SMX Convention Center from May 4 to 7.