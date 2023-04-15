Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (L) listens to US rapper '2 Chainz' (R) during the second half of the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, January 16, 2023. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE/File.

MIAMI -- Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat caught fire down the stretch as they beat the Chicago Bulls 102-91 on Friday to set up a play-off meeting with the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls went into the play-in game having swept Miami 3-0 in the regular season and it was a tight encounter until the final stages when Butler, helped by the three-pointers of Max Strus, secured victory for Erik Spoelstra's team.

Butler put up 31 points, a tally matched by Strus who shot 7-12 on three pointers, including a crucial 26-foot jumper with 1:14 left that put Miami 96-91 up.

For Strus, who grew up as a Bulls fan in the suburbs of Chicago and was released by them before joining Miami, it was a sweet night.

"It's huge. It doesn't really matter who we're playing - we had to win this one, no matter what. It was win or go home and we're not done yet.

"So we want to keep playing and it's good to get that one. But it does feel a little bit better against them, I'm not gonna lie," he said.

Strus secured the win with three free throws after he was fouled by Alex Caruso as he tried to make a throw from the corner.

The Heat had been 14 points up in the first quarter but a 12-2 run from the Bulls in the third levelled the game up at 56-56.

A Zach LaVine dunk then put Chicago up for the first time since the opening basket of the game and three three-pointers early in the fourth from Coby White ensured the Bulls were 90-87 with three minutes to go.

But then Butler and Strus took control.

Butler was fouled while making a lay-up and then Bam Adebayo, who grabbed 17 rebounds, sank two free throws after he was fouled by Nikola Vucevic to make it 93-90.

Butler set up Strus for a three pointer before he then made sure of the victory from the free-throw line.

The Heat had found themselves in the elimination game after losing their opening play-in game to the Atlanta Hawks and faced the prospect of being the first divisional winner not to make the playoffs.

"I don't think any of us felt any type of pressure. We went out, we competed, we played the right way, corrected some things, and did what we were supposed to do," said Butler.

DeMar DeRozan top scored for the Bulls with 26 points and nine assists.

There is little time for Miami to savour the victory however as their playoff series against the Bucks begins in Milwaukee on Sunday.

"Man, it's going to be tough," said Butler, "But I think we got a shot. A really good shot at that. As long as we stick together. I'm telling you, we're a really good team and we're going to go out there and play," he said.

