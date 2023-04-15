AsiaBasket: St. Benilde sweeps Group A, takes top seed

St. Benilde's Migs Oczon in action against Harimau Malaysia in the Sportsclick AsiaBasket International Championship on April 14, 2023 at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Handout photo.

College of St. Benilde completed a dominant campaign in Group A of the Sportsclick AsiaBasket International Championship, taking an 80-66 rout of Harimau Malaysia on Friday night at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

The Blazers clamped down defensively in the second half to overhaul a five-point halftime deficit and seize control of the game.

After trailing 19-29 at the end of the first quarter and 46-51 at the half, the Blazers out-scored the home team 22-10 in the pivotal third period. St. Benilde then limited Harimau Malaysia to just five points in the final quarter to complete the comeback.

St. Benilde earned the No. 1 seed in Group A and will play the No. 2 seed in Group B in the semis that starts on Sunday night.

Miggy Cortez led the way for the Blazers with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal, while Migs Oczon and Paul Turco each added 12 points and combined for 11 steals.

Ting led Harimau Malaysia, which dropped to 2-1, with 25 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block, although he too had seven turnovers.

Another collegiate squad, the San Beda-Machateam, is assured of a semifinal spot in Group B after crushing The Th3rd Floor-KalosPH-Cooly, 110-80.

Jomel Puno made 19 points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals to lead San Beda-Machateam, which will also enter the semis as Group B’s top seed due to the quotient rule. Clifford Jopia and Emmanuel Tagle each chipped in 15 markers with Jopia also grabbing 12 rebounds for the double-double.

Gerald Anderson fired 26 points on six triples, five rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in the loss.

Kuala Lumpur Aseel kept its semifinals hopes alive with a 91-63 rout of the BGC Builders, while Shawarma Shack Pilipinas finished its campaign on a high note with a 71-69 win against the MFT Fruitmasters.