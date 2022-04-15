Teng looks forward to being in his best shape once training camp for the next conference begins. PBA Media Bureau/file

From the moment his former team, the Alaska Aces, left the PBA after new owner Converge took over the franchise, Jeron Teng wasted no time.

He continued doing individual skills workout, hoping to stay in shape and get ready once the actual training camp begins.

"I'm doing personal workouts," Teng told ABS-CBN News. "May sarili rin akong trainer and I'm preparing, so once we get a call-up for the start of the training, hindi na rin ako maghahabol."

There's still no update as to when Converge's training camp begins as head coach Jeff Cariaso is still in the United States, but Teng has no plans of slowing down.

He just took a brief respite right after the Aces ended their season with a playoff stint, but not before pushing second seed NLEX Road Warriors to the limit before getting eliminated.

Teng is acknowledged as the new franchise player of Converge, but the second generation player isn't thinking about such stature. The son of PBA grand slam champion Alvin Teng is more focused on getting better and helping out his new team.

Converge took over Alaska's franchise via lock, stock and barrel, which means it will take control of the team's assets – from the players, coaching staff and utility personnel.

The most prized possessions, of course, are the team's two first-round picks in this year's Rookie Draft, and Converge intends to use them with the idea of turning them into its cornerstones.

"I see a bright future for this team," added Teng. "We're still in our rebuilding stage before our season ended with Alaska, but we're fortunate to continue it with Converge."

This year's PBA Rookie Draft promises to be a deep cast with notable standouts joining, including some foreign-born Filipino players who did not make it to the draft last year such as Jason Brickmann, Jeremiah Gray, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser among others.

Big man Justin Baltazar, the 6-foot-8 center from La Salle who played for Gilas Pilipinas last year, is likewise expected to join the draft.